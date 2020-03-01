Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,839 ($37.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,040.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,484.37. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

