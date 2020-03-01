PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

PFSW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.04. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

