Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Sells $1,986,800.00 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PNW opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

