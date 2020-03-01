Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.