Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.