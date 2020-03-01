Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.65 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.