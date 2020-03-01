Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.75. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $43,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

