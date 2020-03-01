Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.77. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

