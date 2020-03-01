Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

