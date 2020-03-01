Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after purchasing an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

