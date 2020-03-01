Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Potbelly Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBPB. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $116.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 250,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 228,404 shares during the last quarter. Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

