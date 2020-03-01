Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.50.

CM opened at C$102.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$97.55 and a 1 year high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

