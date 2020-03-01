Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Increased by Analyst

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foundation Building Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FBM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $659.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1,591.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 157,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.