Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.