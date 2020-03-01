Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

