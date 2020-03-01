Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $37.16 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,938,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.