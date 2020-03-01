Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut by William Blair

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $265.85 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

