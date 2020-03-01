Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from to in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.59 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

