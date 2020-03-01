QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $68,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 647.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

