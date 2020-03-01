Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for EnWave in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE ENW opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.66. The company has a market cap of $108.89 million and a P/E ratio of -51.58.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

