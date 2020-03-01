Regional REIT’s (RGL) Restricted Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their restricted rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of $485.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.