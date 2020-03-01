Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

APTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $444.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.