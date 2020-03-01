Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioTelemetry Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

BEAT opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

