Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $944.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 232,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.