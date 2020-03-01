Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

