Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,835.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lynch acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,408 shares in the company, valued at $617,220.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.