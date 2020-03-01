Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,092 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 611,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 308,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.75% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

