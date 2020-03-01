Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of $643.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.31. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.04.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.