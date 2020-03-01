SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 56.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

