salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 562,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,551,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 899,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $146,332,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.89, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,315 shares of company stock worth $87,176,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

