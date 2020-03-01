Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.56 ($94.83).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €65.21 ($75.83) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.50.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.