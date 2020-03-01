Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €39.53 ($45.97) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.91.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

