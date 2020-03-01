Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $37,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 343,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 17,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

