SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Sells $7,453,605.79 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

