Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Semtech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

