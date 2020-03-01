Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Shopify worth $61,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.55. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

