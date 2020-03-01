Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Shopify worth $54,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -417.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.55. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

