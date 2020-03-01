Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 14.5%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

