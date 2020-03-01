Short Interest in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Drops By 8.7%

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

