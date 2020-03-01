Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 10.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

