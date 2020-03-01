Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.18.

SIMO opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,763 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $18,145,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

