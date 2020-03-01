Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) versus SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Critical Contrast

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.64% -38.13% SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 0.96 $1.33 billion N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and SOUTH32 LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

