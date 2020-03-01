Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

