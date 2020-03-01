Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of SONO opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -384.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

