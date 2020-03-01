S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $50,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 25,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $265.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.