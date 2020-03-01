Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.09 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

