SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $254.56 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.00 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

