St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,325 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,168.80 ($15.37).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,015.50 ($13.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,058.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

