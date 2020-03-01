Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 667 ($8.77).

STAN stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 671.96. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

