State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

